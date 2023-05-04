Xbox head "disappointed" by Redfall, but commits to improving it

Xbox head Phil Spencer has said he's "disappointed" with Redfall's reception.

Redfall launched on PC and Xbox Series X/S as a console exclusive earlier this week, and was met with tepid reception from critics and players alike. Now, Xbox head Phil Spencer has appeared on Kinda Funny Games to talk about Redfall, saying that "there's nothing more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community."

Phil Spencer gets honest about Redfall:

"I'm disappointed, I'm upset with myself," Spencer further added. The Xbox head went on to talk about the backlash to the 30FPS announcement as a "punch in the chin," which they "rightfully" deserved for backing down from an original promise of 60FPS gameplay.

"The critical response was not what we wanted," Spencer continued. "One thing I'm not gonna do is push against creative aspiration," he added, saying he wouldn't use Redfall's disappointing launch as a cue to push back against developers passionately making the games they want to make.

"We're gonna continue to work the game. We've shown a commitment to games like Sea of Thieves, and Grounded, to continue to go and build games. But I also know these games are $70, and I'm gonna take full responsibility for launching a game that needs to be great," Spencer continued.

Although Redfall was a disappointment for Spencer then, at least players can rest assured that both Xbox and developer Arkane won't abandon the game, and will continue to improve it.

