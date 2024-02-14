After graphics complaints, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is getting an update with visual improvements that'll come to the full game too

Seemingly in response to complaints over the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo's graphics, Square Enix has announced an update is coming February 21 with visual improvements that'll apply to the full game at launch.

In a machine-translated tweet, Square Enix said the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo update will include "improvement of image quality" specifically in the Performance pre-set in the graphics settings. Furthermore, the visual refinements will also benefit the launch version of the game when it hits PS5 on February 29.

For some added context, last week there was some hullabaloo over the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo's visuals, specifically with regards to the lack of interactive foliage, murky textures, and general technical shortcomings. The lack of polish was particularly conspicuous given that, unlike 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was built exclusively for the current-gen PS5. At the time, it was unclear whether the issues would persist in the full version of the game, but ideally Square's upcoming update will sort everything out before release so we won't have to worry about any of that.

While the demo has largely been well received, there is one other point of contention worth mentioning in the lead-up to the sequel's launch: the notorious debate over yellow point signposting, harmless visual cues first made into A Thing by Resident Evil 4 Remake last year, has come to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

In much more fun news, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's demo hides Easter Eggs for two of the original JRPG's biggest boss fights.