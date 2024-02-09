Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's demo hides Easter Eggs for two of the original JRPG's biggest boss fights

Tifa's room in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's new demo is hiding quite the surprising Easter Egg.

As noted by the Reddit user just below, there's a poster in Tifa's room that beckons folk to come "marvel at the Ruby Red sunset." That caption is referring to the ruby red rocks in the image, but if you take the portions of red rocks highlighted in the poster, they actually form something similar to the iconic Ruby Weapon.

For those unfamiliar with the original game, Ruby Weapon was one of the "superbosses" of Final Fantasy 7, which you could locate and fight in the sands surrounding the Gold Saucer. Ruby Weapon was something players would travel the sand for hours at a time to try and find, and sometimes they never even found the elite boss at all.

There was always a belief that players would have to defeat Ultimate Weapon, and then fight one random battle in the Gold Saucer sands, for Ruby Weapon to appear in the original Final Fantasy 7. This has been pretty hotly debated in the decades since, and no one's entirely sure whether you really did need to go to all that effort beforehand for the boss to appear.

It'd be incredible if Ruby Weapon appeared in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It's worth mentioning that you could only get to the boss in the original game by either Chocobo or the Highwind, so if Ruby Weapon is returning in the remake sequel, it might take us on a fair detour over the sand surrounding the Gold Saucer.

In fact, Ruby Weapon isn't the only super boss to make an appearance in Rebirth's demo. Another Reddit post reveals there's also a poster for Emerald Weapon found within the demo, right by where you can play the piano. Unlike Ruby, Emerald Weapon was located at the very bottom of the sea, and could only be fought on the ocean floor in the submarine. Perhaps we'll be waiting until remake's third instalment for this possible fight.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches later this month on February 29, exclusively for PS5. You can read our latest Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview for a look at how we faired with the opening few hours of the sequel, and how it builds on the bonds we established in the 2020 game.

You can also look over our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look at the other exclusives Sony has slated to launch later this year.