After 14 years, Call of Duty servers on Wii and 3DS are dead

The Call of Duty servers for Nintendo Wii and 3DS players have been permanently "discontinued."

As Charlie Intel first reported on August 2, it appeared Call of Duty games on both the Wii and 3DS could no longer be played online. We don't know who was playing games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and World at War on the Wii, but if anyone was, they'll now receive a message saying servers for all Call of Duty games on the Wii and 3DS have been "discontinued" effectively immediately.

UPDATE: Activision tells me that the Nintendo WiFi servers were discontinued and that resulted in older games being unplayable. “The Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection service, which provides certain online functionality for many Wii, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo DSi software titles, was…August 3, 2023 See more

There was no warning from Activision or Nintendo that this would be the case, so we can only hope that there weren't too many people playing Call of Duty on the two Nintendo systems that were taken by surprise. We'll hedge our bets here and say that there were probably very few people playing Call of Duty games on the Wii and 3DS in 2023.

As per the tweet above, Activision confirmed to Charlie Intel earlier today that all Call of Duty servers for the Wii, DS, and DSi systems had been taken down for good. This means that the servers have gone offline for games like Black Ops, Modern Warfare, World at War, and Call of Duty 3 on the Wii. Meanwhile the 3DS had games like Modern Warfare 2 - Mobilized and Modern Warfare 3.

There's more people than you think playing classic Call of Duty games at the moment. Last month in July, the Xbox 360 servers for games like Black Ops and Modern Warfare were suddenly turned back on out of nowhere, which saw a mini revival of sorts for some of the older Call of Duty games on the Xbox console, with players flocking in to relive old memories.

It never was clear why the Call of Duty servers had suddenly come back online. One theory tied it to the Federal Trade Commission losing its bid to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard, but there was never any confirmation from either party. If today's news proves one thing, it's that you should revisit older online games while you still can.

Elsewhere, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reveal is imminent for a launch later this year, at least according to what developer Sledgehammer has been teasing.