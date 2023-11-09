Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, and Beetlejuice 2 all get promising updates as actors' strike ends

As the clock struck one minute past midnight on Thursday November 9, the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike officially ended , meaning films such as Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, and Beetlejuice 2 will all now head back into production.

In an exclusive report, Deadline found that the movies set to restart production soon are Marvel’s Deadpool 3 directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, Gladiator 2 directed by Ridley Scott, and Tim Burton’s highly anticipated Beetlejuice 2, welcoming back Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Other projects include Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2, and Venom 3 starring Tom Hardy.

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which was heading for a May 2024 release, is expected to hit theatres in July instead as speculation has been that one of Marvel’s other upcoming projects, Captain America: Brave New World, will now head for that May date. On the other hand, Warner Bros. is confident that Beetlejuice 2 will still meet its September 6 release weekend next year, as the project was almost finished before the strike hit with only 2 days of filming remaining.

In regards to Scott’s Gladiator 2, which is still in pre-production, sources close to the sequel say that the film is in first position for actors such Pedro Pascal, meaning the project should run smoothly from now on. As it stands, the Gladiator sequel is heading for a November 2024 release.

The deal comes at exactly the right time as if the strike were to continue for any longer, studios would be in for a much more turbulent 2024 theatrical release schedule. Right before the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA deal was announced, Disney boss Bob Iger told CNBC that if the strike didn't end soon, next summer’s theatrical slate would be in big trouble: “Obviously, we’d like to try to preserve a summer of films. The entire industry is focused on that. We don’t have much time to do that."

At this point, Deadpool 3 will aim for a July 2024 release, Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6 2024, and Gladiator 2 still plans to meet its November 2024 release date.