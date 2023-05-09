Activision says it's addressing a "recent uptick" in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 server issues

Activision has acknowledged what it calls a "recent uptick" in reports of server-related issues from Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday, Activision said recent investigations into the aforementioned reports found "a network buffer memory issue" that's since been addressed.

"Our teams are actively engaged in mitigation of further issues. We are committed to continued progress and will update as we are able," reads the tweet.

As commenters (opens in new tab) were quick (opens in new tab) to point out (opens in new tab), Call of Duty has been experiencing intermittent server issues, particularly around the launch of big updates, since Modern Warfare 2 launched in October. That said, the general sentiment from the community seems to be: better late than never. It's unclear exactly how impactful and frequent these promised updates will be, but it's significant that Activision is acknowledging server issues broadly.

It's worth reminding that this acknowledgment comes just a day ahead of Call of Duty season 3, which promises big changes to both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The headliners for Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 include the return of Gunfight, two new core 6v6 maps and two new battle maps at launch, followed by another new core map later on in the season. Warzone 2 Season 3 will see Resurgence mode come to Al Mazrah once again and bring back Plunder. DMZ is also getting

a laundry list of updates, with just one highlight being the return of one-shot snipers.

Only time will tell whether the launch of Season 3 suffers from the same level of server issues as previous big releases, but with this public commitment to progress on that front, it's safe to expect updates at a fairly steady clip.

