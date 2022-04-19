A new comedy series has ended its first season with a near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

New comedy TV show Abbott Elementary has wrapped up its first season with a near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

The ABC series is a mockumentary that focuses on the titular public school in Philadelphia, and the dedicated teachers who work there despite its challenges. It stars Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Lisa Ann Walter.

Season 1 finished on April 12, and, at the time of writing, the Rotten Tomatoes critics' score sits at an impressive 97% – with the audience score clocking in at 90%.

"This is one of the best surprises of the television year so far," writes Craig Mathieson for The Age. "And those 22-minute episodes are an absolute balm in the current age of demanding drama. That's a lesson we can all learn."

Ineye Komonibo for Refinery29 also has high praise: "There are some television shows that, within only a few minutes of watching, you just know will be hits... New ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, is one of those shows."

"The 2021-22 TV season has been a surprisingly good one for the network sitcom... But even in such a strong year, Abbott Elementary is the cream of an impressive crop," writes Emily St. James for Vox.

If the glowing reviews for season 1 have you intrigued, the good news is season 2 has been confirmed – courtesy of Principal Coleman herself. "The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I've made happen at our beautiful school thinks I'm a star. I mean, are we surprised? No, we're not :) With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year!" the letter from the Principal reads. "That's right – Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you."

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC and is streaming in its entirety on Hulu now.