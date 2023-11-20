Aardman provides update on clay shortage: "There is absolutely no need to worry"

Update: Aardman has released a statement on the reported clay shortage at the animation studio.

"We are touched about recent concern over the future of our beloved clay creations, but wanted to reassure fans that there is absolutely no need to worry," Aardman wrote on Twitter.

The statement continued, "We have high levels of existing stocks of modelling clay to service current and future productions and, much like Wallace in his workshop, we have been tinkering away behind the scenes for quite some time with plans in place to ensure a smooth transition to new stocks to continue to make our iconic productions."

The original story follows.

Aardman, the world-renowned studio behind the likes of Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, is reportedly running out of clay.

According to The Telegraph, the studio uses the material Lewis Newplast for its characters and creations – thanks to its ability to maintain its shape under studio lights. However, the factory that makes Lewis Newplast has now been permanently closed.

Aardman bought up all the remaining material but, according to the newspaper, only has enough left for one Wallace and Gromit movie in 2024 "until a suitable replacement can be found" or if another substitute can be invented.

2024’s Wallace and Gromit will premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix worldwide. As per Aardman’s initial announcement, it centres on “Gromit becoming concerned that Wallace is a little too dependent on his inventions”.

The synopsis continues: "When Wallace’s 'Smart Gnome' develops a mind of its own, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master…or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

While the future remains cloudy for the studio, it does have another big-name release on the way. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, featuring Ginger and her brood returning to face down the nefarious Mrs. Tweedy once more, is set for release on Netflix this December.

Speaking to Total Film, director Sam Fell addressed the controversy over a handful of recastings – including replacing original Ginger actor Julia Sawalha with Thandiwe Newton.

"Some people changed, and some didn't; it was just a personal choice," Fell said. "It's all part of bringing it into my realm and making it for now."

