A Star Wars game show is coming to Disney Plus and it's hosted by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best

There haven't been many details released about the upcoming Disney Plus game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, but I already wish I was a kid again so I could compete. According to Variety , Disney Plus has ordered the game show for 2020, and it'll join The Mandalorian as one of the streaming service's original shows. It'll be hosted by Ahmed Best, known to Star Wars fans everywhere as the actor who played the Gungan Jar Jar Binks.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is a kids' show where contestants will "face tests of ability in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery while facing obstacles in an attempt to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight." I'm guessing there won't be any challenges that require the contestants to measure their levels of hubris, but then again, the Jedi don't like to do that either.

Best will not be reprising his role as Jar Jar Binks, which is definitely the better choice as he's a much-maligned character, but will instead appear as Jedi Master who will mentor the contestants in all things Force-related. There will even be a humanoid droid companion, played by Mary Holland, who'll likely sass the young Padawans.

Now, no one has said this outright, but there are echoes of the iconic kid's game show Legends of the Hidden Temple in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge's format. Obviously, there's "Temple" in the title, but Legends also tested young ones' knowledge (an early-in-the-game question round), bravery (Temple Guards that would jump out at contestants) and strength (multiple physical challenges). There's even mention of obstacles, which were the core tenet in the final Legends level where contestants had to make their way through, well, a temple. Maybe it's just my Nickelodeon nostalgia kicking in, but the two shows seem incredibly similar.

Even if Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge isn't like Legends of the Hidden Temple, it's certainly going to be an exciting program for young ones everywhere, and a nod to the television shows of yesteryear. It'll hit Disney Plus sometime in 2020, so stay tuned.