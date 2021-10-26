A Quiet Place Game is in the works by the World War Z publisher

A video game based on the A Quiet Place movies is officially in the works.

Earlier today, Saber Interactive, announced its A Quiet Place, "a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure game" based on the Paramount films horror movies. In those films, humanity is under threat from monsters with excellent hearing, capable of picking out the faintest noise from their prey. The first film was an excruciatingly tense thriller, and was followed up by a sequel in 2021.

The project is being developed by iLLOGIKA, which has previously offered support to the likes of Cuphead and Spiritfarer, as well as developing a number of its own games, and is being published by Saber Interactive, whose horror chops include being the developers of World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead game, alongside a number of high-profile porting projects including The Witcher 3 on Switch.

Details on the project are pretty scarce, but A Quiet Place game could adapt the formula of the excellent Alien: Isolation. Frontier's version of the Xenomorph hunted the player in a way not dissimilar to the film's creatures - ensuring you're as quiet as possible before springing the trap on an otherwise difficult to kill monster could make for an excellent thriller experience.

We shouldn't have to wait too long to find out how the game will play, as it's slated for a 2022 release date, and a press release confirmed that more information about the project is "expected to be unveiled later this year." Just remember not to make too much sound if you're excited about it...