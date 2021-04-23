A PS5 restock may appear later today - here is where you should check

A PS5 restock could be on the way today, particularly after Antonline dropped a couple of waves earlier this afternoon. Although there's a good chance it won't return for a third go, it might be worth checking as a just-in-case (plus, we've heard of some success if you refresh the page every now and then). Similarly, it's possible that Best Buy will offer stock from around midday EST. The latter hasn't had deals for a few weeks, but it did enjoy a long run of drops every Friday at 12pm EST before then. Could today be the day Best Buy gets back to the grind? There's only one way to find out, and that's by keeping an eye on the page.
Yes, this whole PS5 restock thing is getting a bit exhausting - the deals seem fewer and further between than last month. Yet stock is still appearing online, so don't give up. The key is being vigilant. For example, PS5 stock has dropped at Sony Direct without warning more than a few times.
On much the same note, there's always a chance that Best Buy will get back on the PS5 restock train at around 12pm until 3pm EST. Even though the retailer has had a dry spell when it comes to PlayStation, there's no telling when it'll get more deals in.
If nothing else happens today, you can safely stand down - retailers never drop PS5 restock deals over the weekend.
