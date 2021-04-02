A PS5 restock is likely today - here's where you should look

Getting your hands on a PS5 restock may feel hopeless at times, but don't give up - it's Friday, and that means a Best Buy drop is very likely at some point today. How do we know? Because the retail chain has been remarkably consistent over the last few weeks. In fact, it offered deals every single Friday during March. As such, we're pretty confident that the same will happen again now. The precise timing is unclear (though midday EST has come up in the past), so keep checking in every now and then and you should be in prime position to grab the console when it does arrive.

No matter what, be sure to prepare, and to move fast. PS5 restock drops get snatched up quickly, so you'll need to be in the right place and to be swift if you want to secure the console for yourself. We've got a few handy tips listed further down the page, and they'll give you the best possible chance of snagging PS5 deals.

Will other stores offer a PS5 restock today? It's entirely possible. We're still wondering what happened to the supposed '46,000 units' from Amazon US, for example. With that in mind, we'd recommend checking in with the retailers we've linked below every now and then just in case.

Wondering why it's so difficult to find PS5 stock? Here's the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortage explained.

PS5 restock tips

If you're hoping to increase your chances of getting a PS5 restock (and who isn't?), we've got you covered. While there's no guaranteed method, the following tips should help.

Sign in early: To begin with, make sure you're signed in to your retailer of choice. This will save time when a PS5 restock happens - you don't want the console to sell out while you're still coming up with a password and verifying your email.

Get your payment details ready: Having your payment details ready to go before a PS5 restock happens is always a good idea. We've heard more than a few horror stories where the console that was in a shopper's basket becomes unavailable if they take too long to check out.

Use multiple devices: If possible, stack the odds in your favor and use your phone, laptop, or whatever else is to hand in your effort to add a PS5 to your basket. It's not a silver bullet, but it may increase your chances.

Keep refreshing the page: Is the console very suddenly out of stock when it wasn't a moment before? Refresh the page. Sometimes it's an error and you'll be able to add the console to your basket again.

Concentrate on bundles: While they're more expensive and don't offer a saving, bundles sell out a lot slower than other PS5 restock deals. And hey, a few of the add-ons are fairly good - especially if you manage to get hold of bonus controllers or one of the best PS5 headsets. The Pulse 3D is arguably one of the best PS5 accessories out there, for instance.

Watch out for Twitter trends: When all else fails, keep your eye on Twitter trends and PS5 restock hashtags. The site is full of stock tracking accounts, and they're a good early warning system for when a drop is about to happen.

Check out our guide to see which is the best TV for PS5. You can also find the best PS5 external hard drive and PS5 SSD via our dedicated features.