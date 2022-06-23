A Plague Tale: Requiem release date revealed alongside stealthy new trailer

A Plague Tale: Requiem release date has been revealed for October 18, and there's a new 10-minute gameplay segment to go along with the announcement.

Ahead of the October 18 launch date for A Plague Tale: Requiem, pre-orders are now live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts. As for the extended gameplay, you can check out 10 minutes of brand new action just below, starring returning siblings Amicia and Hugo as they journey through France once again.

A Plague Tale: Requiem certainly looks bigger than its predecessor, and this gameplay proves it. After a sequence strolling through some lush nature, the two siblings take an unfortunate turn into a quarry, where some local soldiers want nothing more than to capture them.

The situation quickly requires Amicia to take a stealthy approach, one players will no doubt be used to from A Plague Tale: Innocence. Hugo's sibling and guardian has a lot of tools to work with, including an ability to highlight enemies and their movements through walls and objects, as well as a deadly new crossbow.

The latter half of the gameplay demo shows off a wide open space outside the quarry, bigger than the vast majority of the areas in A Plague Tale: Innocence. As the sequel's first trailer earlier this month showed though, this new game looks to be a whole lot more violent and combat-oriented than its predecessor.

Finally, Nvidia is bundling its DLSS and RTX features into A Plague Tale: Requiem on PC, so you can enjoy ray tracing and enhanced frame rates. When Asobo's new game launches later this year in October, it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one for PC, Xbox consoles, and cloud devices alike.

Check out our complete A Plague Tale: Requiem preview for what we made of the new horror game when we went hands-on with it at Tribeca Festival.