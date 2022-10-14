A Plague Tale: Requiem developer asks fans not to spoil the game for others

The developer of A Plague Tale: Requiem has asked fans to not spoil anything for others ahead of the game's release next week.

Asobo has taken to Twitter to ask fans not to spoil anything for others upon the game's release. It seems like Hugo and Amicia have big things coming their way as Asobo suggests that fans mute certain words on Twitter if they wish to avoid spoilers at all costs.

In a statement shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the developer said: "A Plague Tale: Requiem's release is so close, and we hope you're all as excited as we are." The post continues, "for this reason, we kindly ask you to not spoil the game for everyone to be able to enjoy the full story of Requiem." This doesn't mean you can't share your enjoyment of the game though, as the post also says: "You can of course talk about it! We constantly read you, [and] love to see you chat about the Plague Tale universe."

The post ends: "We advise anyone who doesn't want to be spoiled to mute some words such as 'A Plague Tale', 'Plague Tale', 'Amicia', 'Hugo', and so on." Now I don't want to jinx it, but the fact that developer Asobo has gone to the effort of warning fans ahead of the game's release could mean that we're about to go on a wild ride in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Let's keep our fingers crossed that both Amicia and Hugo make it through another rat-infested adventure.

A message from the #APlagueTaleRequiem team

It's possible that the reasoning behind this post could have been due to the various people reporting that they had received physical copies of A Plague Tale: Requiem ahead of launch (opens in new tab). Below the original tweet from Asobo is another (opens in new tab) which reads: "Additionally, if some of you receive a boxed version of the game before the release date, we strongly advise you to wait for our day one patch to experience the game in better conditions!"

Leading up to the game's release, the developers recently revealed that things have stepped up a notch in the sequel. So much so that the rat population has grown 60 times bigger than it was in the first game. Those who have played the original game will already know that the rats are the stuff of nightmares.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to release next week on October 18, 2022. It'll be available to play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S , and Nintendo Switch (Cloud version), it'll also be added to Xbox Game Pass on day one.