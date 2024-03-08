A new Black Label mature readers comic is set to explore the tragic past of one of DC's most powerful characters

A new DC Black Label series will explore the tragic childhood of spellcaster Zatanna Zatara this June. Zatanna: Bringing Down the House, written by Eisner award-winner Mariko Tamaki and drawn by artist Javier Rodríguez, is the first time the character has starred in a Black Label comic, which are typically designated as being for mature readers.

In the new series, Zatanna finds herself working in a cheap Las Vegas hotel and casino, making her money by doing simple stage magic tricks rather than using her real supernatural abilities. According to DC's synopsis, this is following "a devastating instance of magic gone wrong," which changed the course of her life. Now "Zatanna would much rather rock her trademark top hat and fishnets as a sleight-of-hand stage act than bother with real magic."

Here's a gallery of covers for the first issue, starting with Javier Rodríguez's own main cover, followed by variants from Jorge Jiménez, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, and Mikel Janín.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Alas, Zatanna won't be able to enjoy the quiet life for too long. She's forced to "take herself and her magical abilities seriously when an interdimensional vortex cracks open the very stage she performs on, releasing a terrifying demon bent on killing her. And if Zatanna hopes to escape with her life, she'll have to face the even more terrifying consequences of her past."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with this team, and having the opportunity to tell a story that spotlights Zatanna," said Mariko Tamaki in a statement. "We're very excited for people to see this weird little story we've whipped up for their reading pleasure."

Check out a selection of unlettered pages showing off Rodríguez's glorious work for the series in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"I encourage readers to join us on this journey in search of magic," the artist added in a statement. "There is nothing more fun than working on a character like Zatanna who, issue after issue, invites you to explore every nook and cranny of the language of comics."

Although she's never quite been as well known as the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, or Superman, Zatanna is a fan favorite DC character. Created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson for 1964's Hawkman #4, she's an incredibly powerful magician who casts her spells by speaking backwards. Some of the (many) abilities she's blessed with include the ability to move through dimensions, read minds, and control the elements. These skills have made her an essential member of the Justice League Dark, as well as the person the other heroes turn to when some serious supernatural firepower is required.

Zatanna: Bring Down the House #1 is published by DC on June 25. You can pre-order the comic from March 15.

