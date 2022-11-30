A Final Fantasy 14 theatre troupe of Lalafells is re-enacting Pirates of the Caribbean

If you fancy a smattering of the arts, a Final Fantasy 14 theatre troupe of Lalafells is hosting a re-enactment of the Pirates of the Caribbean in-game, and we’re all invited.

Namafel is one of the myriad player-run groups you’ll find in Final Fantasy 14, slightly set apart by the fact it’s filled with everyone’s favourite race of diminutive warriors of light. They offer plenty of role-playing activities to keep you busy, from tours (opens in new tab) for anyone looking to learn more about Eorzea to a gambling den (opens in new tab) for those with Gil burning a hole in their pocket. Mainly, though, they run a theatre troupe (opens in new tab) in private housing on the Elemental data centre focused on in-game theatrical play – no, not the naughty kind.

As revealed on Twitter (opens in new tab), the next big show is a sequel and finale to a full-length re-enactment of Pirates of the Caribbean it's been doing, suitably called Lalafells of the Caribbean. You’ll have to wait until the weekend to see it, but the good news is that you can catch up on the show so far on Twitch, where they streamed their last show around five months ago.

Like many of Final Fantasy 14’s player-run theatre productions, the show features player housing done up to look like a theatre set, with Namafel’s previous set dressing featuring a big ol’ ship plonked onto the middle of the stage. Players then type their lines into in-game chat while carrying out rehearsed choreography and fight scenes. It’s all very wholesome, and I prefer Namafel’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow to the one we’ve got in real life.

No wonder Final Fantasy 14 won the Best Community award at the Golden Joysticks for the second year in a row.