A Death Stranding movie takes another step toward reality with Kojima Productions' new LA office

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions is expanding its reach to TV and film with a new location in Los Angeles.

The new division's purpose, according to the announcement from Kojima Productions, is to "explore opportunities beyond game development" in areas including movies, TV shows, music, and beyond - though it will work with game developers as well. That may include potential adaptations of existing Kojima Productions properties, as teased in this initial statement from Riley Russell, the boss of the new team.

"The team has as its charter, the goal of expanding the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture," Russell wrote. "Although we are a global organization, the new business development team will be centred in Los Angeles, CA. We are truly excited and looking forward to working with the very best entertainment talent we can, across all of the entertainment industries."

The only Kojima Productions property we're aware of is Death Stranding, though the studio is also rumored to be working on a new project with Microsoft , and perhaps even a reboot for the Silent Hill franchise . Granted, Kojima Productions almost certainly wouldn't have the rights to start work on other Silent Hill adaptations, so the LA office probably wouldn't be involved with that part.

This isn't the first time Kojima Productions has had an LA location, though the former Kojima Productions Los Angeles studio which was established by Konami in 2013 shut down soon after the launch of Metal Gear Solid 5 in 2015.