A Creepshow video game is in the works from The Mortuary Assistant dev

Classic horror anthology Creepshow is being turned into a video game, per a report from Variety (opens in new tab).

The Creepshow video game is a collaboration between AMC, which owns the rights to the modern Creepshow series' streaming home, Shudder, and developer DarkStone Digital, the studio behind the utterly unnerving indie horror The Mortuary Assistant. DarkStone Digital's Brian Clarke will serve as the Creepshow video game's creative director, which should reassure fans that the project is in capable hands.

"I'm extremely excited to be a part of such a fun project. I’ve always loved Creepshow’s format, and the idea of driving the cohesion of multiple perspectives on horror is really compelling to me," Clarke said. "I feel honored to have been asked to be a part of this. I can’t wait to jump in and bring the best I can to such a great IP."

The finer details of the game have yet to be revealed, but Variety reports that it will stay faithful to the anthology format of George A. Romero’s 1982 movie and Shudder's newer TV adaptation. Accordingly, the Creepshow game will include a variety of self-contained horror stories spanning different gameplay genres and tones.

When first got word of a Creepshow video game, I honestly just assumed it would be another asymmetrical horror romp, ala Dead by Daylight, Evil Dead: The Game, Friday the 13th: The Game, and the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Killer Klowns from Outer Space adaptations. It's good to hear Creepshow is staying true to its roots and offering a varied platter of horror goodies, which may or may not end up including an asymmetrical horror game.

