Exorcist sequels are still happening despite Believer's lacklustre performance

It’s the horror movie sequel we have all been waiting for, but amid performing decently at the box office (stirring up $44.2 million globally and $26.5 million in the US on opening weekend), The Exorcist: Believer has received a lash of damming reviews from critics, making us question, will the franchise be able to carry on?

Believer is the first Exorcist release from Blumhouse since they bought the rights to the franchise in 2021, a seemingly fruitful venture directed by David Gordon Green. But after falling short on ticket sales and receiving less than positive reviews from outlets and fans alike, Blumhouse is reportedly planning to change the next two movies in the series to avoid this happening again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the founder of tracking and research firm The Quorum David Herrin said “Even if it had opened to $35 million (in the US) — as tracking from last week suggested — that would have been a disappointment,” a disheartening figure compared to Green’s Halloween which managed to pull in a whopping $76 million on opening weekend, “Bringing back beloved IP doesn’t mean you will match the heights of these statistical anomalies. You’re setting yourself up for failure."

But it looks like the saga will live on, with more Exorcist movies on the horizon. Before Believer even hit screens, Jason Blum announced plans to turn the new era Exorcist into a trilogy with the next addition titled The Exorcist: Deciever and as it stands, the sequels will still go ahead. But did Blum jump the gun?

THR was told that for now "Universal remains firmly possessed by its new IP — two more Exorcist films will still be made. But sources say Believer’s reception will almost certainly demand some degree of creative rethink for the next two films. " meaning Blumhouse has its work cut out in reshaping the next two additions.

Not all is lost for Blumhouse, the studio’s highly anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s video game adaptation, set to release on October 27, is looking to be a successful movie with production costs already covered by pre-bought tickets and streaming rights alone.

The Exorcist: Believer is out in cinemas now. For more horror releases see our list of the most exciting upcoming horror movies of 2023 and beyond.