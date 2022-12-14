Adam Driver crash lands on a planet ruled by alien dinosaurs in first trailer for 65

The first trailer for 65, a new sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, is here.

Adam Driver stars as Mills, an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet that appears to be inhabited by prehistoric creatures aka terrifying alien-like dinosaurs. According to the official logline, this unknown planet is earth... 65 million years into the past. Mills manages to find one lone survivor, a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), and together they set out to find a way back home.

65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo behind A Quiet Place. Sam Raimi is producing the film with long-time Danny Elfman set to compose the score. The two worked together on Darkman, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Oz the Great and Powerful, as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film was first announced in 2020, with an original release date set for spring of 2022.

Driver also stars in Noah Baumbach's White Noise, an absurdist comedy-drama disaster flick set to hit Netflix on December 30. He recently wrapped up production on Michael Mann's Ferrari, a biopic about racing driver and Italian car founder Enzo Ferrari, played by Driver. The actor is currently filming Megalopolis, an upcoming epic directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring an ensemble A-list cast.

65 is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 10, 2023.