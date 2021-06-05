5 million players have signed up to play dodgeball in Knockout City

Five million people have signed up to play new dodgeball multiplayer, Knockout City .

Velan Studios' family-friendly multiplayer released less than two weeks ago, but already five million people have signed up to play the brawler across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S .

"Since launch, we’ve seen 5 million new brawlers join us in matches, there’s been amazing – and unexpected – gameplay, hundreds of thousands of Crews were formed, over half a billion KOs landed, millions of hours of gameplay were watched, and – dare we say it? – thousands of friendships were made along the way," the studio said on the official EA website . "Who knew you could bond over hitting one another in the face with a dodgeball?"

"Velan envisions a game full of rival Crews, each developing their own infamous aesthetics and playstyles, and I'd love to be part of something like that," Connor said in GamesRadar+'s Knockout City review . "But that will only happen if Knockout City can carve out enough of a niche in a very competitive online space to cultivate its own online community.

"I don't know if that will happen right now, but I can say that Knockout City feels unique to play, look at, and listen to. It's not the first time dodge ball has been recreated in video game form (props to Kunio-kun and the rest of the Super Dodge Ball gang), but it is a unique fusion of arena combat and the original gym class contest of champions. Most importantly, it's a hell of a lot of fun to play."

If you missed the Knockout City free 10-day trial the first time around, we have good news – it's back, and this time it's sticking around .