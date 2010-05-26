5 locations we'd love to explore in Uncharted 3

Liked Uncharted 2's gorgeous (if overpopulated with weird Yeti men) snow environments? Of course you did. Well, there's potential good news for all those that love a bit of the digital powered stuff, becauseUncharted 3 could feature a snow-covered Norwegian townaccording to a German website that's allegedly being run by Sony.

As much as we love the idea of catching hypothermia with Drake again, there are other mystical places we'd love the enterprising adventurer to explore. So if you've ever wondered what would happen if Nathan braved the pyramids or lost city of Atlantis, keep reading.