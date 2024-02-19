22 years later, one of BioWare's D&D RPG alternatives to Baldur's Gate gets a community patch held together with "copious amounts of adhesive"

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is a D&D style RPG by Bioware's Beamdog. For a game now 22 years old, an update announcement may seem a little far fetched, but that's why we're here. Courtesy of the bustling modding community still surrounding the game today, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition has just seen a massive patch.

It's thanks to Bioware's initial encouragement of player-made content, in the form of a modding toolset that shipped with the game, which has helped keep the modding community thriving to this day. With it, some of the devs over at Beamdog have gotten together and pushed out a patch. A free one, mind, made by "unpaid software engineers from the NWN community" out of the kindness of their hearts.

"This patch was made entirely by community members: Done entirely for personal enjoyment, out of good will and with copious amounts of adhesive."

The patch not only gives the game Vsync and adaptive Vsync support, but also improvements to post processing effects, an accessible Direct Connect button in the multiplayer menu, and more console commands to play with, among other things.

The full list of updates can be found on the Beamdog site, and with more than 100 bug-fixes listed in the changelog, as well as a bunch of stuff that's been removed, it's looking like a vast improvement to the base game.

I'm sure the decision in part was made around the recent resurgence in D&D's popularity, but the main takeaway is this: in case you wanted to indulge your inner retro D&D RPG nerd, it seems now's a great time to get back into Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.

