15 Characters For The Fraggle Rock Movie
Boober
The Fraggle: Know somebody with a foot fetish? Boober likes socks. Washing them, that is. (Heck, at least it’s a clean fetish). He’s also prone to depression, and generally always looks on the bleak side of life. Probably because he’s allergic to dogs – how awful!
The Grown-Up Remodel: While out on a walk, Boober bumps into the Literal Tree and magically grows his own pair of puppet breasts. At first he’s completely freaked out. Then he learns they might come with their own special benefits…
Large Marvin
The Fraggle: A fan of the snacks, Large Marvin contradicts his name by being a firm lover of athletics. Oh, alright, he’s like to take a swim every once in a while (and has probably been mistaken for a whale on more than one occasion). He’s also the arch nemesis of Red Fraggle.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Christopher Lloyd is recruited to voice this new incarnation, and brings with him his own inimitable crazy ravings, debating time space continuums and the weight of dark matter…
Gobo
The Fraggle: A leader through and through, Gobo likes to be in control – which means he doesn’t like surprises. Probably explains why he explores the tunnels of Fraggle Rock in order to root out potential threats to his equilibrium. Gobo is also a talented guitarist.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Gobo forgoes his level-headed ways and becomes a rock star after a record producer overhears his playing in the sewers. But after a heavy night snorting cocaine and doing very bad things to some very naïve muppet groupies, he begins to wonder how he ended up in this cesspit of despair…
Marlon
The Fraggle: Frankly, if Marlon was in '90s boy band Hanson, he’d be that ugly oldest brother who nobody ever fancied. In short: he’s got a face like the back-end of a bus. Which obviously means he’s evil as sin, and wants to create his own cult. His greatest achievement to date is carving a radish sculpture to become Moon Greeter.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Marlon gets sick of being teased and, when Gobo makes a particularly rude comment about his appearance, Marlon hacks him to pieces. Gradually, he builds his own collection of savaged muppets as his appetite for death and fluff spiral out of control…
Mokey
The Fraggle: Quiet and artistic, Mokey is the sort of hippie Fraggle who you’d probably quite like to have round for tea, but would murder in her sleep if you had to live with her. Spiritual to the extreme, she is hugely optimistic and is always on the lookout for positives.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Mokey sets up her own spiritual love-in, and invites all the other Fraggles along. We’d like to spare you the details, so just the one word will probably suffice: orgy.
Sprocket
The Fraggle: Not a Fraggle this time, but still integral to the ‘verse. The pet of Doc, whose workshop is linked via caves to the caves of Fraggle Rock. Sprocket is your typical man’s best friend, helping out in the workshop where he can and loyal to the bitter end.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Sprocket's one sticking point is the mail man. He just can't resist going mental when those letters drop through the front door. When Doc accidentally leaves the back door open, Sprocket flies off the rails at the postman and leaves him in bloody tatters. Uhoh, could he be about to buy the farm?
Red
The Fraggle: Red likes red. She has a sweater that’s red just to prove it. She’s also a stellar athlete (giving Large Marvin a swim for his money in the front crawl stakes), and is a buoyant, mischievous spirit. Naturally, she’s also a total control freak, and frequently comes to loggerheads with Gobo.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Red is confused when a fellow Fraggle asks her if the carpet matches the drapes. She goes off on an adventure of self-discovery to find out… Kim Cattrall may or may not voice this new incarnation of the character.
Wembley
The Fraggle: Roommate to Gobo, Wembley is a sensitive soul who is always terrified of doing the wrong thing, or hurting another Fraggle’s feelings. In Fraggle language, ‘to wemble’ actually means to be indecisive. Moonlights as the fire department’s siren, and enjoys playing bongos.
The Grown-Up Remodel: After getting roasted on a bad keg, Wembley wanders into a swamp full of nuclear waste. Soon he becomes a terrifying swamp monster with a taste for fluffy muppet cotton…
The Old Gypsy Lady
The Fraggle: The poor Old Gypsy Lady has a wooden leg and a squeaky shoe – you just can’t get a break these days, huh? A mysterious character, not much is known about her other than she has gypsy powers (supposedly), and one heck of a cool haircut.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Scorned by Red, who refuses to help her cross a babbling brook, Old Gypsy Lady curses Fraggle Rock so that they can never bear children. Harsh times fall on the Rock, and winter is about to set in…
Uncle Traveling Matt
The Fraggle: The brave and fearless uncle of Gobo, Uncle Traveling Matt frequently sends postcards from his various exotic destination to his nephew, revealing what he has discovered of the human world.
The Grown-Up Remodel: On his travels, Uncle Traveling Matt stumbles into a war zone, where he witnesses the horror of combat. Forced to become an army recruit, he takes up a weapon for the first time ever, and is forced to kill. He returns to Fraggle Rock a severely broken Fraggle…
The Storyteller
The Fraggle: Inhabiting a mysterious place deep in the Fraggle tunnels, the Storyteller has something of a crush on Uncle Traveling Matt. She often regales the rest of the Fraggles with stories of the terrible tunnel, a cobwebbed atrocity that leads to a giant boulder that snaps open like jaws and gobbles up anybody who comes near.
The Grown-Up Remodel: In order to aid the mellifluous quality of her storytelling, the Storyteller offers all who come to listen a special brew. Then she gets busted for drug possession…
Cotterpin
The Fraggle: One of the Doozers, little green men (almost literally) who are the architects of Fraggle Rock. Though most of her comrades live to work, Cotterpin is a stubborn thing, and unlike her Doozer chums she regularly interacts with the other Fraggles. She has a particularly strong friendship with Red, Wembley and Boober.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Realising that cheap labour is hard to come by, Red, Wembley and Boober force Cotterpin to become their slave. But when their treatment of the little Doozer is revealed, a massive anti-Doozer slavery campaign is ignited...
The Wizard
The Fraggle: A bit of a fraudster, if we’re honest, The Wizard is anything but. His seemingly dangerous stunts are all really quite harmless, which means Wizard is really something of a master showman. His biggest trick is using smoke pellets for effects. Sadly, the Fraggles generally lap it up.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Wembley undergoes a pioneering plastic surgery operation that makes him look just like The Wizard. He infiltrates Wizard’s operation, and discovers a web of deceit and lies. John Woo to direct.
Marjory The Trash Heap
The Fraggle: Marjory is trash. Oh, we’re not dissing her – she really is a big, steaming pile of garbage. Luckily, her smarts make up for that, and Marjory is known as something of an Oracle in Fraggle Rock. Whenever a Fraggle feels they’ve lost the way, they visit Marjory for a bit of sound advice. (Nose pegs advised.)
The Grown-Up Remodel: Marjory is offered a terrible Faustian deal that looks too good to be true – become beautiful beyond compare in return for all of her wisdom. Should Marjory fulfill her dream of becoming the next page three girl? Or is wisdom really more valuable?
Doc
The Fraggle: No, not a Fraggle this time, but, well, one of us. Doc runs the workshop that leads to Fraggle Rock’s underground grotto. He is an inventor, and lives in blissful ignorance of the Fraggle’s existence.
The Grown-Up Remodel: Anthony Hopkins plays the post-millennium Doc, still unaware that Fraggles exist. When the Fraggles have to borrow half the contents of Doc’s workshop to fix up their homes, Doc begins to believe that he is losing his mind with old age. Eventually he decides to sell the workshop. Tissues all round.