14 Pulp Fictions That Should Be Movies

The Story: After D.A. Tony Quinn is blinded by acid, he develops super-sharp senses to compensate.

And when a surgeon grafts new corneas, Quinn finds he can also see in the dark - cue a crime-fighting hero with the abilities of a bat.

How To Make It Modern: Between Batman and Daredevil , Hollywood’s got the dramatic rights to The Black Bat’s powers pretty much sown up.

So piss-take is the way to go here, with Will Ferrell as an Average Joe who can't help but spot nefarious goings-on wherever he looks or listens.