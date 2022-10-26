12th Gen Dell G15 gaming laptop deals are crashing in price right now

One of the better gaming laptop deals today is on the Dell G15. Dell has discounted two models of the popular gaming laptop, and they both rock the latest Intel 12th generation processors. That's a big deal, and one of the first times we've seen the latest and greatest chips drop this low at Dell. The cheapest configuration sends you home with an RTX 3050 GPU and an i5 model for $899.99 (was $1,149.99) (opens in new tab) or you can upgrade to an i7 / RTX 3050 Ti version for $1,099.99 (was $1,349.99) (opens in new tab) . A saving of $250 whichever you choose, it's a good time to buy one of the best gaming laptops around, especially as you get one of the latest processors included.

As these are Dell gaming laptop deals, it's likely the sale price is limited. In particular, the G15 Intel Core i7 model is listed as offering Black Friday pricing early but it's not certain if that means it'll be this price until Black Friday gaming laptop deals kick off or this is a short-term offer before a return to such prices in November. The cheaper of the two gaming laptops offers a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. Alternatively, spend the $200 extra on the pricier model and you're upgraded to an 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card along with the other specs as before. Both offer an Alienware-inspired thermal design and a robust finish so they're built to last.

Today's best gaming laptop deals at Dell

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 i5 15-inch gaming laptop | $1,149.99 $899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - There's a fair amount here for the discounted price including a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It should cover most of your needs in this price range.



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 i7 15-inch gaming laptop | $1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Upgrade to the pricier Dell G15 and you get the advantage of an Intel Core i7 processor along with a better GPU with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.



