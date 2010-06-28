12 World Cup Movie Lookalikes

The Character: Pob – the raspberry-blowing ‘80s kids TV puppet. Admittedly not a big-screen star, but the resemblance is uncanny.

What do they have in common?: Just like England’s world cup plans after Green’s fateful blunder, things have a habit of unravelling around Pob (which only makes sense if you remember the title sequence in which a stray thread of wool from Pob’s jumper lures his celeb guest inside every week. No? Good).

