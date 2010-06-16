1 Awesome Jaws Manga Comic

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the comic book store...

A cool blog called An Eternal Thought In The Mind Of Godzilla found this original 1975 Jaws Manga comic!

If we're being fully accurate fact fans, this is not Manga; it's Gekiga, a more dramatic style of Japanese comic art aimed at an adult audience. If anyone knows of any more Manga/Gekiga movie tie-ins, let us know.

Duh-dum, duh-dum...

"Come on into the water..."

"Chief Brody, you are uptight"

"Everybody out, get 'em out!"

"You knew there was a shark out there! You knew it was dangerous! But you let people go swimming anyway? You knew all those things! But still my boy is dead now."

"Hey guys, you guys okay over there?"

"Sh.. Shark! Shark In The Pond!

"It's not too good is it Chief?"

"Hooper drives the boat"

