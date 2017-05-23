Universal unveil their MCU-style connected universe: say hello to Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and Mr. Hyde

Everything needs a connected universe these days, even Frankenstein. Universal have launched their own MCU-style universe, titled Dark Universe, with a video showcasing classic gods and monsters, as well as a photo of the key cast – including Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem – before their step into their spooky roles.

The video delves deep into Universal’s classic movie collection – The Wolf Man, Frankenstein, Dracula, you name it – to whet the appetite for modern retellings of mythical monsters, starting with this year’s reboot of The Mummy.

What we know so far is that the connected universe will revolve around Russell Crowe’s Dr. Jekyll (or Mr. Hyde on a particularly bad day), with Johnny Depp playing The Invisible Man and Javier Bardem as Frankenstein (not the monster, guys).

Universal’s ghoulish franchise plans don’t stop there. Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon has been in talks to direct Bride of Frankenstein. They’ve also released a photo with the main players (thus far) in the Dark Universe: Bardem, Depp, Crowe, Tom Cruise (even though he totally should’ve died 7 times in the Mummy trailer), and the titular Mummy Sofia Boutella.

Excited for these classic characters to come roaring back to life in a monster mash-up? Or would you rather connected universes take a cue from the Invisible Man and disappear? Let us know in the comments!





Image: Universal