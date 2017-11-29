Stop everything! The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is here and THERE GOES THE REST OF YOUR DAY

Whatever you were doing before you clicked on this story? Forget it. It’s gone. The rest of your day is the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. You’re watching it. You’re rewatching it. You’re fine-toothing through it, frame-by-frame, looking for every single reference and Easter egg you can find.

There’s little point in me setting anything up in words here, because you’re almost definitely already watching it. But the long and the short is, effectively, holy crap, this thing has weight. Right from the start, from the team's shared 'monologue' about what the Avengers were supposed to be, right through the montage of tired, worried, and worn-down heroes, right through to young Peter Paker’s Spider-sense kicking in for the first time, as the hairs on his arms stand up in response to a huge fricking alien portal appearing on Earth, Infinity War means business.

Read more: Avengers: Infinity War needs to kill a lot of heroes for the good of the MCU

Read more: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, ranked from worst to best

From thereon in, it’s a giddy cheese dream of massive, all-out alien war, Hulkbuster armour, bearded Captain America, Loki looking uncharacteristically out of his depth, Spider-Man in the cool, metallic Spidey-suit from the end of Homecoming, Doctor Strange looking endlessly pensive, gigantic alien monoliths, and Thanos neither looking nor sounding like he gives one iota of a shit. Oh, and a hell of a cameo at the end. It’s massive. It’s brilliant. It’s exciting. And it’s very, very heavy. We’ll no doubt bring you a plethora of continued coverage from this point on, but for now just watch it, again. For The Trailer is here. Avengers: Infinity War is out on May 4, 2018.