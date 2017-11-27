Save on Death Stranding and God of War pre-orders right now so the deals may NEVER END

The Cyber Monday Gaming Deals have become so strong that they now transcend time and space, giving you savings on huge games that haven't even come out yet. Amazon is offering discounts on a bunch of pre-release games that anybody is eligible to receive - no Prime membership necessary - and among them are two of the most anticipated games of 2018: God of War and Death Stranding*. If you want a shiny new console to play them on, make sure to peruse all of our Cyber Monday PS4 deals.

Death Stranding pre-order for $50.99 or $47.99 with Prime (was $59.99): Naked Norman Reedus, skeleton soldiers, possibly time traveling babies; you know you're going to want to play Hideo Kojima's first project as an independent game developer no matter how it turns out. You might as well save 9 or 12 bucks on it right now.

God of War pre-order for $50.99 or $47.99 with Prime (was $59.99): Kratos' new adventures as a (still shirtless) father to a Nordic son look absolutely fantastic and it's coming right up in early 2018. Save some cash with that pre-order discount and enjoy bellowing at an all-new pantheon as soon as the game arrives.

*Death Stranding still doesn't have a specific release window, but Hideo Kojima said last year that it would be out "before 2019". So unless it's a surprise end-of-year 2017 arrival (very unlikely), current working knowledge puts Death Stranding firmly in the 2018 section of our upcoming PS4 games list.