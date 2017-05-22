PlayStation plans four days of streaming during E3 2017 with demos, reveals, and prizes

E3 2017 will be host to a plethora of game developers and publishers. But if you're just tuning in to see what's next for PlayStation, Sony has four days of content to keep you informed - and even, if you're lucky, rewarded. The "PlayStation Live From E3 2017" livestream will feature new trailers, demos, interviews, and more, starting Monday, June 12 and going through Thursday, June 15. Here's the full schedule:

Monday, June 12: PlayStation Live From E3 2017 featuring the PlayStation Media Showcase - 5:00pm Pacific / 1:00am BST

Tuesday, June 13: PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming - 12:00pm to 6:00pm Pacific / 8:00pm to 2:00am BST

Wednesday, June 14: PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming - 12:00pm to 6:00pm Pacific / 8:00pm to 2:00am BST

Thursday, June 15: PlayStation Live From E3 2017 programming - 12:00pm to 4:00pm Pacific / 8:00pm to 12:00am BST

You'll be able to watch the stream via YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, but if you check it out on live.playstation.com, you'll also be able to complete quests which result in prizes (while supplies last). Sony hasn't said what those prizes are, but hey, free stuff is free stuff.

