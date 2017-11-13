Our first look at Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo comes via this (non-red) cup

It’s taken a while but finally we’ve been given our first glimpse of Alden Ehrenreich in full Han Solo get-up in the Han Solo movie. The catch? It’s on a great big movie cup. Who’d have guessed it, paying extortionate prices for theatre snacks actually pays off in the long run.

The pic in question comes from a Twitter user (via Making Star Wars) and while it sure looks like one of those cheap, knock-off (totally not legal) murals you find at nursery or kindergarten, I’m guessing that this is legit. Otherwise Disney would be suing that cinema chain into the next century.

On a movie loyalty cup in Arizona. First image of Alden as Han? pic.twitter.com/wzq3LzLhpr11 November 2017

Carrying a hint of charm and that trademark smarmy smile, Ehrenreich manages to pull off playing the lovable rogue in just this image alone. He’s even decked out in full-on trademark Han Solo gear. It was obvious it was going to happen: Han isn’t Han without the off-white shirt, oversized belt and sweet jacket. Now, though, I’m just concerned that he’s worn the same outfit every day for 50 years…

Also, Han being flanked by Chewie and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Gamora makes me really want an Elseworlds-style Star Wars/Guardians crossover. Tell me it wouldn’t be the best thing you’ve ever seen. Star-Lord and Han could even have a dance-off!

For more, less beverage-based Han Solo movie content, check out a few rumours about the movie, including whether Jabba the Hutt will appear, and if the movie will be about how Han gets his beloved Millennium Falcon.

Image: Lucasfilm