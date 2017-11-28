Marvel's Kevin Feige says Avengers 4 is "a finale" and there's already another 20 movies planned

That big ol’ Vanity Fair cover shoot sure has whet our appetite for the great big Avengers extravaganza that will envelope most of 2018 and 2019. There’s a look at all 32 of the big players in Avengers: Infinity War, not to mention the small matter of another 20 movies on the table, as well as Avengers 4 being a definitive end to the current MCU, according to Kevin Feige.

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Feige states Avengers 4 is an ending (of sorts) and will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

When I think ‘finale’ I instantly think season finale and, honestly, I’m surprised movies haven’t jumped onto that bandwagon a lot sooner. But that also means deaths, lots and lots of deaths. It’s not called a finale for no reason, folks.

That doesn’t mean it’s the end. Far from it. Feige also reveals the MCU “has another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before – intentionally.”

With 22 movies already out across the previous decade, it’s fair to say that’s Marvel planned right up until 2030, give or take a few years.

While that not only means 42 is the answer to The Universe, Life, Everything, and the number of Marvel movies, it’s going to be interesting to see how different Marvel takes its movies. Something like Thor: Ragnarok was different without wildly deviating from the Marvel formula, and with riskier (in Hollywood terms) ventures of Black Panther and Captain Marvel on the horizon, it’s pleasing to see Marvel coming right out and saying there’s going to be a fresh direction.

For more Avengers 4 gossip, there are suggestions that Captain Marvel may tie directly into Avengers 4, as well as a post-Spider-Man: Homecoming spoiler being revealed in an Avengers 4 set photo.

Image: Marvel