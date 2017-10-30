Game of Thrones season 8 is going to feature one of its biggest sets ever – is a massive battle incoming?

Game of Thrones doesn’t do things by halves. Game of Thrones season 7 took the mantra ‘go big, or go home’ and burnt it to smithereens. The Loot Train battle, the dragon reveal in the season finale, and that expedition North of the Wall might pale in comparison to what’s currently being crafted for Game of Thrones season 8, though. They’re building their own bespoke castle set. It’s big. Really big.

Spanish site Los Siete Reinos got their hands on a bunch of photos depicting a gigantic set springing forth out of the grassy plains of Belfast. This being the final season, you’d expect everyone to go all-out and, frankly, the production team have gone above and beyond. There are multiple structures linked together, which could indicate something big going down at some point – but where is it meant to be?

Nuevas fotos del extenso y misterioso set de los estudios de Belfast. ¿Será para #JuegodeTronos? Vía @Los7Reinos 👉 https://t.co/GyUKy0crGn pic.twitter.com/dBwXWi0XWX26 October 2017

I love a bit of speculation… and it strikes me as odd that they’re creating a whole new setting when there’s a whole lot of well-trodden locations in Westeros already. So, where are we going? Somewhere new? Doubtful. Think a bit closer to home. Cersei’s current abode, that is.

The Northern Irish capital is where most of the King’s Landing scenes are set, so we could be seeing one last stand from Cersei in the Westerosi capital, or a battle to make the Blackwater Bay skirmish look like a light bit of sparring.

If King’s Landing is the setting, it’s bound to be part of the Red Keep, the massive structure overlooking the entirety of the city. Who knows, it could even be part of the final battle for the Iron Throne. Now that would be interesting.

It’s a shame that we’ll probably have to wait until 2019 to find out what it’ll be used for.

Image: HBO