Game of Thrones season 7, episode 6 preview teases the next big battle, an amazing team-up, and a GIANT. FLAMING. SWORD.

Game of Thrones season 7, episode 5 may have rocked the boat (and then some) with a combination of awkward reunions, hammer-blows, and dragon-petting but the preview for the sixth chapter of Game of Thrones season 7 already makes the Loot Train ambush look like child’s play. Sunday can’t come soon enough.

The greatest team-up since, well, ever...

Roll call: The Hound, Jon Snow, Ser Jorah, Gendry (complete with trusty hammer), Tormund, Beric Dondarrion, and top-knot Thoros. If that isn’t a force capable of dealing with the White Walkers then I don’t know what is. Except, oh no, some of them might die. Take the top knot first, I beg of you!

Arya and Sansa's sibling rivalry: over already?

Ok, it’s a little more than sibling rivalry at this stage and, yet, last week’s verbal jousting between the Stark sisters threatened to boil over into something bigger. This week, things seem to have calmed considerably with Arya asking her older sister “What are you scared of?” Where to begin, Arya? Mad-eyed bastards, teenage tyrants, and the small question of a prowling Littlefinger.

There's a massive flaming sword

Beric Dondarrion wielding that flaming sword isn’t new news if you’ve been keeping an eye on the Game of Thrones season 7 trailers but, be honest, you’re still a little bit excited to see it in action, right? Like a hot knife through butter, let’s hope Beric goes to town on those White Walkers.

It looks like the next big Thrones battle is on its way

Jon Snow sprinting away from (presumably) the army of the dead seems a little reminiscent of the breakneck, tense pace of this summer’s Dunkirk, with all the wise-cracking dynamic of the Suicide Squad. Thrones has already gone big with its battle-only episodes – think Hardhome and The Battle of The Bastards – and it looks like this one might top the lot. It’s essentially an Ocean’s Eleven snatch-and-grab of one walker with the little matter of a few tens of thousand of the undead standing in the way. Speaking of which…

The Night King is back, baby

We’ve seen bits and pieces of The Night King in Game of Thrones season 7 but not enough to warrant us being chilled to the bone. The trailer, though, changes all that: the leader of the White Walkers looks to have had enough of Jon Snow’s fun and games. Expect a whole host of dead bodies to stand between two kings but, maybe, just maybe, they might go mano-a-(dead) mano with the fate of Westeros at stake. This is the penultimate episode of the penultimate season, after all…

Images: HBO