Bungie cancels Destiny 2 Curse Of Osiris livestream after XP drama to address feedback instead

Last week Bungie admitted it had been slowing XP gains in Destiny 2 for some events after some hardcore fans went all Sherlock Holmes on the data. It then deactivated that system, but that didn't stop Guardians who had committed to the grind feeling cheated. Bungie then poured a bucket of salt in the wound by upping the amount of XP you need in order to earn levels.

The Destiny 2 API has yet to be adjusted to reflect the recent in game change to earned XP. We are working on an API update to address the discrepancy. The correct value to earn an additional level is 160,000 XP.November 27, 2017

Now, wisely, Bungie has announced it's skipping the planned Curse Of Osiris livestream scheduled for tomorrow and will be addressing fan feedback instead. Luke Smith, the game's director, and Mark Noseworthy, the project lead, will take part.

Bungie's full statement, delivered by community manager David "Deej" Dague, is below.

"Tomorrow, we had planned to conduct the final stream prior to the launch of 'Curse of Osiris' to show off some of the weapons and armor the expansion includes. Instead, we are investing all our efforts into delivering some higher priority information about Destiny 2.

You’ll hear from studio leadership about their assessment of Destiny all up, they’ll talk about our goals for the game going forward, and you’ll also learn about how we’re reacting to your feedback with some game updates that will arrive in the next few weeks."

It's a tense time for Bungie and bad timing to be caught fiddling with XP gains, what with the stink of Star War Battlefront 2's loot box controversy still in the air. XP alone may not seem like a big deal, but because it's the only way to earn Bright Engrams without paying actual money, it leaves a sour taste. And what about those of us who risked rotting teeth and weight gain by eating Pop-Tarts to earn an XP Boost coupon from Kellogg's? What was even the point?

Obviously we'll be covering the livestream and bringing you the important bits tomorrow.