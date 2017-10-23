An Animal Crossing announcement is coming *whispers* for mobile

If you're an Animal Crossing addict jonesing for your next interior decorating fix, we have good news and bad news. Good news: Nintendo has confirmed it'll be sharing more details about a new Animal Crossing game tomorrow. Bad news: it's for the mobile version, rather than a Nintendo Switch release.

Tune in on 10/24 at 8pmPT for an Animal Crossing Mobile Direct exclusively about the #AnimalCrossing MOBILE game. https://t.co/j5eauvX90u pic.twitter.com/GzKj1jUdedOctober 23, 2017

We're getting 15 minutes of information, so we can probably expect a decent look at the game and a rough release date, similar to what we saw for Super Mario Run way back in November 2016. That was a faithful phone-friendly version of a classic, so fingers crossed that Animal Crossing with survive the transformation relatively intact too. It'll be interesting to see if Nintendo sticks with the premium pricing model; Super Mario Run is free to download but costs a hefty $9.99 to unlock in full.

Fan responses are split between those folks who are grateful for any chance to see sinister mortgage mammal Tom Nook again, while others are worried what part microtransactions will play in the game. Some, God bless them, are just here for the jokes.

There's going to be an #AnimalCrossing mobile game and I'm fucked.October 23, 2017

i hope animal crossing on mobile is good so we can all delete every single other social media app and trade tulips forever in hellOctober 23, 2017

The Animal Crossing mobile Direct is 15 minutes. This might seem short, but that's over twice as long as anyone's total Miitomo play timeOctober 23, 2017

if animal crossing mobile is free then its already the best app to exist everOctober 23, 2017

Excited about Animal Crossing mobile game. I'm hyped to pay real life money for a fake in-game couch when I can't afford real oneOctober 23, 2017

In case you've never had the pleasure of playing any Animal Crossing, it's a wholesome game about buying a house, making friends, and pottering around a small town (with a brutal economic undercurrent). It's been a favorite of Nintendo fans and town planners alike since the first game debuted in April 2001 on N64.