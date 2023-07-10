Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are creating TIE Fighters now

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are making honest to god TIE Fighters now.

As originally spotted by The Gamer, the Hyrule Engineering subreddit became home to one hell of a creation last week. One player has actually recreated the iconic TIE Fighters from Star Wars, constructed entirely using a series of flat, thin panels and several fans, all of which are then controlled using one steering stick with Link in a little cockpit-like section in the middle.

There's a little trick with those "panels," though. The panels can't be attached to weapons or shields using the Fuse ability, but they can be torn off Autobuild creations without disappearing (a constant pain Tears of the Kingdom players will be acutely familiar with), and then stuck together using Ultrahand.

"i gotta say it took me longer than i would care to admit to fly out of there lol" the TIE Fighter pilot says, in response to a user noting that they're flying out of a spherical object not dissimilar to the Death Star. Yeah, we'd probably take a good while flying out of a relatively tiny hole in the middle of a spinning ball with a hefty creation like this as well.

Now, unfortunately there's no working weaponry on this TIE Fighter, but we'd hazard a guess one could whack a beam emitter or two on either side of the vehicle without breaking the craft. Not that the creation isn't impressive enough already, obviously.

