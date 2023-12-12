Zelda leads were blown away by what Tears of the Kingdom players made with Ultrahand: "It's beyond even the development team's imagination"

Here's something for Tears of the Kingdom engineers to put on their fridge. Long-time Zelda veterans were mighty impressed with what players cooked up with Ultrahand, with series producer Eiji Aonuma even calling some of them creations of "complexity that I wasn't able to do during development."

In a new interview with IGN , Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi – who previously directed several other Zelda games – discussed the open-world masterwork with a retrospective eye. Both devs pounced on the community's Ultrahand tinkering, with Fujibayashi saying: "The first thing is just surprise, it's beyond even the development team's imagination of what kinds of things people created."

Aonuma adds: "When I was in college, one thing I did was work on creating puppets. And these were puppets that functioned by turning a crank of sorts to get them to move. And this was something that when we were working on the Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I wasn't able to do... But after the game came out, I saw that, oh my gosh, people created puppets like the ones I made in real life when I was in college, but with more complexity that I wasn't able to do during development. And so I see that and I'm like, oh man, they kind of one-upped me in that regard."

Looking at the many viral videos of some of the more complex Tears of the Kingdom creations, Fujibayashi says that "initially I was like, this must be a different game. And then I read through it, I was like, oh, it's the game we made. And it was certainly a surprise."

神事#ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #ゴジラ pic.twitter.com/cukf2fbCrqNovember 23, 2023 See more

Aonuma singles out a recent Godzilla-inspired mech and wonders how the video, which doesn't feature Link at all, was even made. "It almost does feel like a different game in that way," he says. "And I'm still kind of mystified by that." You've gotta wonder how they might feel about Ultrahand being used as a tool to teach actual engineering students . That and, you know, the Korok-related Geneva Conventions violations.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is among the most imaginative of the best games of the year 2023 , so it's high praise for its lead creators to be impressed with the imagination demonstrated by players through their Ultrahand tinkering. Just weeks ago a Tears of the Kingdom player demonstrated their dominance over horses by building a big, infinite-motion wheel which they can ride across Hyrule , saying: "The big wheel yearns for slaughter."