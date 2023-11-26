Tears of the Kingdom player replaces horses with a giant infinite-motion wheel, squishes horses to assert dominance: "The big wheel yearns for slaughter"

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom players have built many, many odd contraptions using the Ultrahand ability that delight and surprise - but another fanmade vehicle has caught our eye for its apparent disdain for horses and its similarities to an iconic Star Wars scene.

On the Tears Of The Kingdom subreddit, player Pomps8a posted a short clip of their unique invention, an infinite-motion wheel cart, rolling through the fields of Hyrule. Link almost has a maximum health pool and a maximum battery count, meaning he can breezily rotate around the barren but beautiful landscapes at leisure.

Pomps8a calls it an “improved version of the ‘big ass wheel.’” It’s definitely an impressive, seemingly easy-going vehicle to get around in. It’s tall, fast, and fun to watch as it bounces along with every crevice in the terrain. But it becomes extra special when Link runs over a couple of wild horses, further proving that the big wheel is Hyrule’s undisputed transport king. The creator himself admits that the “big wheel yearns for slaughter.”

Other commenters pointed out the obvious “Proud Mary keep on burning…” or “Hello there” jokes that could be attributed to such an invention, as Link looks like he’s ready to brawl with General Grievous in the spinning thingymajig. But I think Link’s desperately low health is even funnier, especially as he rides across Hyrule with the land’s most advanced contraption.

Elsewhere in Nintendo’s ultra-flexible sandbox, one player created an entire plane using skeleton bones. Nintendo has also begun work on a live-action Zelda film, which obviously made fans speculate about potential castings for the titular princess.

To get around Hyrule with speed and style, check out our picks of the best vehicles in Tears Of The Kingdom.