Tears of the Kingdom doesn't have Breath of the Wild's iconic Guardians, so one player built their own to terrorise Hyrule

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s version of Hyrule almost felt peaceful without Breath Of The Wild’s aggressive Guardians hunting around. But one fan seems to have disagreed, as they’ve built their very own terror machine in-game.

As you can see in the video embedded below, originally posted on the Hyrule Engineering subreddit, user ExulantBen has been working on the machine for “the past like 10 days,” and the results would be pretty scary if you were a bokoblin. The player’s version doesn’t have the original Guardian’s metal tentacles, ominous red eyes, and triangular shape, but it does channel the Guardians’ deadly laser weapons and ‘bully everything in Hyrule’ objective.

“I named it the guardian because the beam/cannon combo kinda works like the red point laser thingie… and the wheels kinda look like legs” explained the master Guardian architect. The nu Guardian is just as speedy as its ancient sibling, mainly thanks to the angle that its wheels sit at, meaning it can hang onto bumpy terrain at high speeds. And there’s also ample space on the inside, primarily for Korok torture. Or maybe to just chill.

Commenters weren’t just reminded of Breath Of The Wild’s Guardians, though. “Kinda reminds me of the wraith from Halo,” said one player, “super cool design.” Halo’s wraiths are the bulky alien tanks that slide across the battlefield, so that’s definitely a compliment. “Gives me Tachikoma from Ghost In The Shell vibes,” commented another, while a third fan compared the contraption to the Shagohad from Metal Gear Solid 3.

Tears Of The Kingdom players have proven that there’s no such thing as peacetime in Hyrule. Fans have already yeeted Link as far as humanly possible and conquered Gleeoks by simply chucking them into chasms. (Kicking myself right now.) My favourite creative experiment is a quite wholesome one, though, as one fan kidnapped a Bubbulgrof just to fly it around the world.

