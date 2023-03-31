Zelda fans can agree on at least one thing: Tears of the Kingdom is meme heaven

The recent gameplay demonstration of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has fans going buckwild, debating the lore implications, arguing over whether the new game will be different enough from Breath of the Wild, and imagining the possibilities of the new mechanics. But there's one thing that can unite any community: the memes.

Of course, Fuse is a big hit with the memelords. Link's new ability to stick any two items together looks as goofy as it does powerful in-game, and that combination of silly and serious is the perfect recipe for comedy magic.

Forget the Master Sword, here I come Ganon #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/41FfXz5SozMarch 28, 2023 See more

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/H25YZ3sltDMarch 28, 2023 See more

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there have been a lot of comparisons to the Soulsborne series because it's 2023 and every game lives in the shadow of Elden Ring these days. Just imagine rolling up on Malenia with a sword attached to a sword... attached to a sword.

Ultrahand was the other mind-blower of the gameplay demo, and its possibilities are even more intriguing. I'm still hoping that I'm gonna be able to build mechs alongside the cars and airships we've already seen - but you can be sure that YouTubers and speedrunners are going to be creating some utterly wild stuff with these tools.

Now, there is one more notable detail in Tears of the Kingdom that hasn't been remarked upon enough: Link's luscious mane. At certain angles, it even looks a bit mullet-like - there's certainly a party going on whether it's front, back, or all over - and now that we've seen Fuse, we know the truth. Link is MacGyver.

Fuse and Ultrahand justify this sequel to Breath of the Wild in a way previous Tears of the Kingdom reveals have not.