Zelda fan finally completes 17-month playthrough of every single game in the series just five days before Tears of the Kingdom

A Legend of Zelda fan has completed a 17-month playthrough of the whole series, finishing it with just five days to spare.

Earlier this week, the post just below popped up on the Breath of the Wild-dedicated subreddit. The post's author revealed that they planned to complete every Zelda game back in January 2022, before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched, and they've now completed that challenge with just a few days to go before the new Zelda game arrives.

The heroic feat was actually completed with just five days to go until Tears of the Kingdom's launch on May 12. In 17 months, the Zelda fan stormed their way through the entire series and spin-offs, all the way from The Legend of Zelda to Breath of the Wild.

They've also provided their complete rankings of every Zelda game in the series. Breath of the Wild, Twilight Princess HD, Skyward Sword HD, Wind Waker HD, Ocarina of Time 3D, and Majora's Mask 3D are all at the pinnacle of the list, according to this player, which will no doubt raise eyebrows pretty much everywhere among the Zelda fanbase.

Four Swords Anniversary Edition and The Adventure of Link are unfortunately plonked at the bottom of the series rankings. There's actually some Zelda games the player neglected, such as Link's Crossbow Training, Cadence of Hyrule, Tingle's Balloon Fight, and Zelda Game & Watch. To be honest, though, I can see why they skipped the Tingle games.

Even with some of the zanier Zelda spin-offs skipped, this is still a seriously impressive feat. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now just a few days away from launching after many long years of waiting, and this player is more than ready.

