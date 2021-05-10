Zack Snyder breaks down Army of the Dead trailer in new Netflix featurette

Zack Snyder has broken down the Army of the Dead trailer in a new Netflix featurette.

In the video, the director talks through how zombie tiger Valentine was created, the logistics of shifting a huge amount of very heavy money, how an overrun Las Vegas was brought to screen – and whether Dave Bautista is genuinely any good at flipping burgers. Check out the video below.

Army of the Dead arrives on Netflix this May, and is the director's first movie to be released since Zack Snyder's Justice League landed earlier this year. The new film follows a group of mercenaries sent in to Las Vegas to retrieve a huge amount of cash before the city is nuked. The catch is that a zombie outbreak has been contained to Vegas, which means it's packed with the undead – and they're not the usual shambling zombies, either, but faster, smarter, and chillingly organized.

The movie's huge cast includes Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, and Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter. There's also a prequel movie on the way titled Army of Thieves, with Schweighöfer both directing and starring. A prequel animated series called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is also in the works.

While Army of the Dead doesn't arrive to Netflix until May 21, if you just can't wait that long, there's a chance you could get to see the first 15 minutes of the movie earlier, with Netflix announcing a livestream this May 13 with more details. Army of the Dead is also getting a theatrical run in some locations from May 14.

