Zachary Levi and other Shazam! Fury of the Gods actors write DC's Shazamily Matters special

The cast of May 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods found a novel way to get into character - some members of the live-action Shazam family are writing a story featuring their characters for a February DC comic book one-shot special. 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters #1 is a 96-page, prestige format anthology special written by actor Zachary Levi (Shazam), Grace Caroline Currey (Mary and superhero Mary this time around), Ross Butler (superhero Eugene), D.J. Cotrona (superhero Pedro), Adam Brody (superhero Freddy), Faithe Herman (Darla), plus screenwriter Henry Gayden, and Colleen Doran, Josh Trujillo, Tim Seeley, and others.

The stories are illustrated by Freddie E. Williams Ii and Andrew Drilon, with covers by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Mayo "Sen" Naito, Logan Faerber, and Stephen Byrne. A photo variant cover will also be offered.

"Battle zombies, befriend dinosaurs, try to get a phone signal in a world of barbarians, explore glitter land, and more," reads DC's description of the special that is made with "all the love and fun of a superhuman family cookout."

The special (and movie) arrive at a key time for the comic book franchise. Billy Batson took a brief sabbatical as Shazam and was replaced by Mary in the recent New Champion of Shazam! limited series, but Billy will return to the forefront of the Shazam family in a new action-comedy series by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora that will launch in June as part of DC's year-long Dawn of DC publishing initiative, just in time for the release of the film.

