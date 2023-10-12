New live-action Netflix adaptation of a beloved manga sets release date

Following the runaway success of One Piece, Netflix might have another massive hit on its hands with its next live-action adaptation of a beloved manga.

The streamer has set the release date for its version of Yu Yu Hakusho, based on the manga series of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashi. The manga's story follows a boy named Yusuke Urameshi, who, after being fatally run over, is brought back to life as an Underworld Detective – which means investigating supernatural goings-on involving ghosts and demons in the regular world.

"More than three decades after Yu Yu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi first captured the imagination of readers, the beloved manga gets a live-action adaptation," Netflix wrote on Twitter, along with a short teaser for the series that shows off its logo. The show will be arriving this December 14.

The cast includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, and Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara.

As for One Piece, Netflix has confirmed that One Piece season 2 is in the works – though it doesn't have a release date just yet.

"Without saying too much, and speaking to any new characters that we might meet, I would say a major theme that we're working with in season 2 is the challenge of leadership," co-showrunner Matt Owens has said of the second season. "From Luffy's perspective, he’s got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line. They're doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility. And that theme ties into some other stories and characters that I won't give away just yet. But the challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in season 2."

Owens has also revealed that he's trying to manifest Jamie Lee Curtis joining the season 2 cast as Doctor Kureha.

