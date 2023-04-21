You won't be able to carry over any progress to the next Diablo 4 open beta

The next Diablo 4 open beta won't let players carry over progress from the last beta, or carry it forward to launch.

On April 20, Blizzard announced that another Diablo 4 open beta will be taking place in May . The next beta, which has been called 'Server Slam,' will take place between May 12 - 14 and will give fans one final chance to try the action RPG out before its full release on June 6, 2023. Unlike the previous open beta, Server Slam will have a few key differences.

One of the most notable differences between previous betas and this one is that any progress you made in the last open beta won't transfer over to Server Slam. Not only this, but any progress you make in the next beta won't carry over into the full game at launch.

As detailed on the Blizzard blog (opens in new tab): "Any character progress made during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends will not carry over to Server Slam. Additionally, any character made during Server Slam will not carry over to launch."

So what can we expect from this beta? Well, Blizzard has revealed that the first Diablo 4 beta changes will be implemented in the next beta, meaning we'll have a better idea of how the game will play when it launches in full. Other than this, it appears Server Slam will work mostly the same as previous beta weekends and will see players exploring Fractured Peaks through the Prologue and Act 1 of the game.