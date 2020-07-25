"You will only be in PC crossplay lobbies if you have a PC player on your team," says Apex Legends dev

A software engineer from Apex Legends developer Respawn has clarified how matchmaking will work when PC lobbies merge with those on consoles later this year.

Respawn dev Jake Smullin addressed concerns that cross-play will detrimentally affect console fans who play the game with a controller and not a keyboard and mouse by confirming that if you don't have a PC player in your team, you're less likely to be matched against competitor PC players (thanks, DBLTAP ).

"Wanted to clear something up about crossplay. You will only be in PC crossplay lobbies if you have a PC player on your team," Smullin said in a TikTok video.

"Have been seeing lots of console players worrying about this but don't. Everyone should be excited."

There's been a lot of chatter about Apex Legends' matchmaking lately – particularly skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) – but Respawn says it's trying to "increase justice" and ensure that the matchmaker "give[s] you [a] better/fairer match".

In related news, rumour has it that Apex Legends' final limited-time mode (LTM) of Season 5 will be "Always Be Closing Evolved", a mode in which the ring will continually keep moving. A Redditor – who had successfully datamined information in the past – believes they've uncovered the description of the final TLM that says "keep on the move, the ring won't slow down and you need to rack up some damage. The ring never stops closing".

Since Apex Legends season 5 dropped we've seen a fair few changes across King's Canyon, but the recent nerfs and buffs have not had much impact on the Legends we most like to play. According to a recent analysis, Wraith sports an impressive usage rate of 27 per cent, making her significantly more popular than any other Legend, including Pathfinder and Lifeline, who are second and third favourite respectively.

Respawn Entertainment recently opened a new studio in Vancouver, Canada to focus on the future of its hit free-to-play battle royale, but recently confirmed it isn't currently working on another Titanfall game. The good news is that Zampella says a series revival hasn't been ruled out, though, and many folks at Respawn would love to make it happen.

Hey! Did you hear Apex Legends is coming to Switch later this year?