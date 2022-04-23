You watched Paul Dano's creepy movie Riddler, now meet the comic book Riddler

Batman's classic foe is back in April 26's Detective Comics #1059

Detective Comics #1059
Detective Comics #1059 (Image credit: DC)

DC's longest-running series Detective Comics is getting its latest new creative team this July, but current writer Mariko Tamaki still has some unfinished business and it involves the classic Batman villain the Riddler, just off his big-screen star turn in The Batman portrayed by Paul Dano. 

Detective Comics #1059 cover (Image credit: DC)

Dano and director Matt Reeves' interpretation of the character as a masked serial killer is a bit of a departure from the traditional comic book version. But the comic book Riddler evolves all the time and his latest return to Gotham City is as a populist media personality.

Using his platform and newfound media influence to confound Batman, the Dark Knight Detective has to piece together the Riddler's latest clues as he places his followers in Gotham City in the line of fire.

The start of a new story arc, Detective Comics #1059 is co-written by Tamaki and Nadia Shammas with interior art and a cover by superstar artist Ivan Reis and variant covers by Lee Bermejo and  Rodolfo Migliari.

"When is a criminal not a criminal?" If you have the answer Batman could use your help on April 26.

Here's that five-page preview of Detective Comics #1059:

Detective Comics is just one of the new Batman comics coming every week from DC.

